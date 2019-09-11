Shooting in Owensboro Sends 2 People to Hospital

Owensboro police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. The shooting happened in the 2600 block of West Victory Court.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Police have not identified the two victims but say one man is being treated for a gunshot wound, while a second man had other injuries. Investigators haven’t found yet what led up to the shooting.

They’re still talking to neighbors about what they may have seen and heard.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

