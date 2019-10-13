Shooting Investigation Underway at Sportsman’s Bar

Evansville Police are on the scene of a shooting at Sportsman’s Bar on Franklin Street.

EPD tells our reporter on the scene that one person has been shot, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

44News saw one individual placed into handcuffs near the scene, but police say they are only questioning that person.

EPD says multiple people are being questioned in the shooting that took place near the backdoor of the bar on the city’s west side.

Stay with 44News on air and online as this story develops.

Comments

comments