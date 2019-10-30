Shooting Investigation Underway in Posey County

UPDATE: An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Indiana State Police said that 36-year-old Terry Adams was arrested for Attempted Murder.

ISP and Mt. Vernon Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

########

EARLIER….

Indiana State Police and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Mount Vernon.

According to ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle one shooting victim is being treated at Deaconess Midtown.

The shooting happened in a field south of West Elementary School near Parke Street and 4th around 1:30, Wednesday morning.

ISP is currently talking with one person of interest.

Stay with 44News for updates on this story.

Comments

comments