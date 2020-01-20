Shooting in Bloomington Leaves 4-Year-Old in Critical Condition

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a four-year-old boy is in critical condition after he and his father were shot Sunday.

Police were dispatched to 1200 block of East Zinnie Drive in Bloomington in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male and a boy with gunshot wounds to the head.

Further investigation by detectives found that the father had a concealed handgun on the small of his back and was play wrestling with his four-year-old son.

That’s when the gun fell from the father’s possession and a shot was fired, striking both the father and the son in the head.

The father was life-lined to IU Health Methodist in Indianapolis and is expected to recover at this time.

The four-year-old was life-lined to Ripley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis and remains in critical care.

Police say there is an active investigation to determine how the firearm was discharged.

