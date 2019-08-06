Shoals Man Passes Away From Martin County, Indiana Car Accident

A Martin County, Indiana man has died from injuries in a single vehicle accident near Shoals, Indiana.

Accident took place before 9PM on August 5th along U.S. Highway 50, east of Shoals. Martin County Sheriff’s Office said that 22 year-old Grady Key of Shoals was traveling westbound in a pick-up truck when the vehicle when off the north side of the road, striking a road sign. The vehicle ended up in a nearby ditch, where it caught fire.

Key was pronounced dead at the scene by Martin County Coroner’s Office. Accident remains under investigation.

