Shoals Man on Moped Sent to Hospital After Colliding With Another Vehicle

A two vehicle crash in Martin County sends one person to the hospital. On Wednesday, June 26th at 10:18 a.m. the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls reporting a vehicle crash on U.S. 150 at the intersection of Boyd Hollow Road.

Authorities say 59-year-old Alan Stone of Shoals was traveling slow on U.S. 150 operating a moped when he collided with another vehicle that was attempting to pass him. The impact threw Stone from the moped.

Stone was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

U.S. 150 was down to one lane for 1.2 hours while the crash scene was processed.

