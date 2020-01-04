Sheriff’s Office: Two Children Left in Car After Suspect Flees Scene

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the impaired driver who left the scene of a crash while two children remained in the backseat of his car.

According to a news release, a deputy spotted a “suspected impaired driver” operating a white Buick LeSabre in the area of US 41 and Morgan Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. However, when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle the driver decided to flee and led deputies on a pursuit into the 2200 block of E Tennessee Street.

During the pursuit, the driver suddenly stopped and abandoned his vehicle on foot. Deputies found an adult passenger, a 4-year-old child and a ten year-old child remaining in the vehicle. A handgun was also located inside the vehicle.

The suspect was able to evade pursuing deputies and Evansville Police Department officers were unable to locate the subject after an exhaustive search, according to the news release.

The Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) responded to the scene in order to ensure the welfare of the young children involved. The investigation into the known suspect’s whereabouts remains ongoing.

