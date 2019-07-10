Sheriff’s Office: Tragic Accident After 3 Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

USI’s Children Center remains closed as the investigation into the 3 year-old boys death continues. The Perry Township Fire Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded here Tuesday afternoon, and officials are calling this a tragic accident.

“When you have an unexpected tragic death it eats at you a little bit. I mean you think about especially if you are a parent of a small child and you’re at the scene of a death of a small child it brings you real close to home,” says Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

“The employee was literally going back to the daycare thinking he is picking the child up from daycare when he discovers the child in the backseat.”

The child’s father reportedly went inside USI’s Learning Center calling out for help.

“I don’t think he was the normal parent that took the child to daycare. I think it was something he doesn’t do often and he might have just been in a rush to get to school,” says Wedding.

First responders were on scene within minutes after a 911 call was made, but the Vanderburgh County Coroner pronounced the child dead.

“We have offered all of our employees if they needed any type of assistance that we will offer that to them if they are struggling,” says Wedding.

Sheriff’s officials say it’s unlikely the father will face criminal charges – but they do want to stress this message to parents.

“The person driving the vehicle must take sole responsibility of who is in the vehicle and their safety. Especially a young child who can’t take care of themselves,” says Wedding.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing this case to determine if charges could be filed. Click here for information on options for car seat alarms.

