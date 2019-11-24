Sheriff’s Office: Shooting Investigation Underway on Northside

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is still on the scene this hour at a home off New Harmony Road following a shooting.

One suspect is in custody, according to deputies on the scene.

Authorities say an argument between a man and woman was unfolding all day eventually leading up to the shooting.

Police say the gun exploded and both individuals were injured with superficial wounds.

Neither are cooperating with investigators after being treated for their injuries at the scene.

“They are going to be getting a search warrant for the residence, it is very early on but we do have both people-the suspect in custody, so neighbors nobody needs to be worried it is a domestic situation,” Major Jason Ashworth with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office told reporters on scene. “They will have a pretty extensive situation inside and once they do that and conclude with interviews, but we are a good ways off from this being over.”

Some neighbors who lived nearby said there has been some incidents before with people believed to live at the home.

The sheriff says this crime scene will likely remain active for the next several hours.

Authorities say the couple is not cooperating with them at this time.

We are told to expect an update by the morning.

