Sheriff’s Office: One Injured in West Side Party Shooting
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting on the west side.
Deputies were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. to a home on Roesner Road in reference to shots fired at a house party.
Initial responders discovered that a female had been shot once in the hip.
Witnesses on scene said they did not know the suspect and were only able to give a description of the shooter as a “black male with dreadlocks.”
The female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.
