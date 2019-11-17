Sheriff’s Office: One Injured in West Side Party Shooting

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting on the west side.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. to a home on Roesner Road in reference to shots fired at a house party.

Initial responders discovered that a female had been shot once in the hip.

Witnesses on scene said they did not know the suspect and were only able to give a description of the shooter as a “black male with dreadlocks.”

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Stay with 44News on air and online as this story develops.

