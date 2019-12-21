Sheriff’s Office: One Dead in Plane Crash

One person is dead in a small plane crash in northern Vanderburgh County at Camp Reveal off East Boonville-New Harmony Road.



The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Dispatch says Scott Township Medical Services and the VCSO was at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says to avoid East Boonville New Harmony Road, between Old State Road and Browning Road is closed.

We have a crew on the scene.

