Sheriff’s Office K9 Catches Driver of Stolen Vehicle

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K9 apprehended a suspect after they tried to flee in a vehicle that was reported stolen from Georgia.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Browning Road in northern Vanderburgh County to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities say when they were checking the vehicle for occupants, the driver, identified as Carl Culbertson Jr., tried to drive away nearly striking a deputy.

Even after the car was boxed in, Culbertson Jr. reportedly refused to exit the vehicle.

Authorities say they attempted to negotiate with the suspect to exit, but refused.

As a result, a Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed through a broken window to apprehend Culbertson Jr.

The Sheriff’s Office says Culbertson Jr. was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance before being book in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He’s charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and trespassing.

