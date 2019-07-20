Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Death

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” after locating a dead man at a residence in Evansville.

According to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in southeastern German Township Saturday evening just after 6 PM at the 2000 block of Glenview Drive. Once deputies arrived they discovered a distraught female outside the home. Deputies entered the home and discovered the body of a man.

The deputies also witnessed indications of a violent struggle having occurred.

The woman was taken to the Sheriff’s Operations Center as a warrant was secured for the home. An investigation is underway as the crime scene investigators continue to process the scene.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office is also investigating the death and an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

A press conference will take place Sunday where deputies will release more details and the coroner will release the name of the man.

