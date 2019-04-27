Sheriff’s Office: Human Remains Found in Warrick County

Human remains have been found near the area of Seven Hills Road, and Wasson Road in Warrick County Friday. The remains were reported around 2:40 PM, and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area, and found the remains.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled with the Warrick County Cororner’s Office for Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180, or 800-223-6374.

