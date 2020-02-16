Sheriff’s Office: Fake Texts From Fifth Third Are a Scam

A warning from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office over fake texts posing as fifth third bank.

The sheriff’s office says the text message tells consumers their account is locked and provides a link to a website.

Authorities say anyone who has received this text should ignore it – but if you have opened the link and shared personal information – you are advised to contact the bank directly.

Fifth Third says consumers should be cautious opening links via texts and never provide personal information over the phone.

