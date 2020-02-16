EvansvilleIndiana

Sheriff’s Office: Fake Texts From Fifth Third Are a Scam

Noah Alatza 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

A warning from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office over fake texts posing as fifth third bank.

The sheriff’s office says the text message tells consumers their account is locked and provides a link to a website.

Authorities say anyone who has received this text should ignore it – but if you have opened the link and shared personal information – you are advised to contact the bank directly.

Fifth Third says consumers should be cautious opening links via texts and never provide personal information over the phone.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close