Sheriff’s Office Addresses Law Enforcement Shortage

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is giving young adults the chance to explore a career in law enforcement.

“This is a tough career to be in,” says Sergeant Erik Nilssen, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s a problem across the nation.

“I think the sheriff’s office here in Vanderburgh county is no different than any other law enforcement agency across the United States,” says Nilssen. “I think there’s a national shortage in both confinement officers and for deputies sheriffs or police officers.”

In Vanderburgh County, the Sheriff’s Office is taking an active role in the recruiting process.

The Explorer Post is designed to help young adults between the ages of 16 and 20 choose a career path within law enforcement.

“Explorers in this program get hands on experience and first hand knowledge in what we do in law enforcement,” says Nilssen. “They get to meet individuals who are out on patrol, who are in narcotics, who are in the detectives office, and they get to see exactly what they do.”

Officials say at the Sheriff’s Office they are currently down 27 confinement officers.

They also are finding it more difficult to find qualified candidates.

But in an effort to find a solution, along with the Explorer’s program, they also recently lowered the confinement officers age from 21 to 19.

“To attract the younger individuals,” says Nilssen. “For example, for those who may be serving in the military or are in the national guard who may be a suitable candidate.”

In the past, members of the explorer program have been able to assist at sobriety checkpoints, participate in ride alongs, and learn combat training skills.

“Law enforcement has just kind of been in my family so I’ve always been interested in that,” says Austin Hills, Law Enforcement Explorer participant. “And when I heard about this, I thought it was a great opportunity to see what law enforcement is all about.”

“You allow individuals that are interested to kind of feel the fire and determine if this is something they really want to be involved with,” says Nilssen.

The Law Enforcement Career Exploring Program typically meets on a monthly basis during the school year.

