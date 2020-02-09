Kentucky

Sheriff’s Office: 1 Dead After Crash on Wendell Ford Expy.

Noah Alatza 7 hours ago
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a head-on collision along the Wendell Ford Expressway.

According to a press release, the driver of a Ford Mustang was headed east in the westbound lanes before striking an oncoming truck.

Deputies say four victims inside that truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the driver’s identity.

Authorities don’t believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

