Sheriff’s Office: 1 Dead After Crash on Wendell Ford Expy.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a head-on collision along the Wendell Ford Expressway.

According to a press release, the driver of a Ford Mustang was headed east in the westbound lanes before striking an oncoming truck.

Deputies say four victims inside that truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the driver’s identity.

Authorities don’t believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

JUST IN: Daviess County Sheriff’s Otfice responding to accident on the Bypass, just west of Highway 144 between 144 and Pleasant Valley. Police say the bypass will be shut down in both directions for the time being. — Noah Alatza (@noahalatza) February 9, 2020

