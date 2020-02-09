EvansvilleIndiana

Sheriff: Suspect With Federal Warrant Related to Grim Reapers Raid Arrested

UPDATE:

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the last outstanding fugitive from the federal indictment of Grim Reaper members.

Jesse Wilson had a warrant for conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. He attempted to flee, but was apprehended by a VCSO K9 in the woods in the 3200 block of Kleitz Road.

Earlier

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding confirms to 44News that one suspect has been arrested on a federal warrant stemming from a raid on the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club.

Federal agents searched the bikers’ building in connection to a long-time undercover investigation in November.

Sheriff Wedding says there were no real injuries sustained to the suspect from a K9 who helped track him down.

