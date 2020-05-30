Sheriff: One Person Hospitalized for Gunshot Wound in Warrick County

One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Newburgh.

Officials say they received a call of a domestic disturbance near the Lung Centre on State Route 66.

The Warrick County Sheriff says a father and son were both involved in the shooting.

Officials say the son is in custody, and the father has been taken to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on this story.

Comments

comments