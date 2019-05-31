Sheriff, Local Residents Respond to Evansville Crime Wave

A violent crime wave is shaking the city. The recent rise in shootings in the Evansville area now has some longtime residents on edge.

“No I wouldn’t walk at night I don’t trust what’s going on in the city, that doesn’t mean just Evansville, it means any city I would be in I wouldn’t take the risk,” said resident Vera McCullough.

McCullough lives in Evansville and she’s been walking the riverfront for years, but now she’s worried there’s a growing problem.

“We have a beautiful riverfront and beautiful city, and we should not be afraid to go out in the evening,” said McCullough.

The string of violence began last Thursday when one woman was stabbed to death on Taylor Avenue, two people have since been arrested.

Then late Friday night, two people were injured in a shooting on north 5th Street. 77 potential witnesses were detained – but no one has been arrested in that incident.

By Sunday another shooting, this time on Evansville’s south side at an apartment complex on Cross Street. The victim in that shooting is still recovering.

And Monday, more gunfire erupted at an east side apartment complex on Eden Drive. One man was injured after police say an argument over grilling.

Thursday night – two more people injured by gunfire in the 500 block of South Morton Avenue. Those two men remain in the hospital.

With the warmer weather typically comes a spike in crime across the city. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the violence has become a common theme locally.

“In the last couple years, crime is on the rise. last year I believe we brought in over a thousand more people under arrest. we’re getting more people in on violent crimes. we’re getting more juveniles committing violent crimes. we’re apprehending more people that are dealing narcotics. illegally possessing firearms, so we have a problem right now,” Wedding told 44news.

Wedding says the next steps to solving some crime, include expanding the overcrowded Vanderburgh County Jail.

The facility only has 512 beds but the population often tops 800 inmates.

“You’ve seen the sheriff advocating for a larger jail so we can house more people who routinely commit crime, and certainly the ones who commit violent crimes. we need a place to house them to keep the community safe,” Wedding said.

McCullough said she thinks there is a way to solve the problem.

“But I am not the one to figure it out, it has to be higher up than us to figure it out,” she said.

