Sheriff Investigating Early Morning Crash

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened early Saturday.

Deputies were called to the scene in the 6800 block of Mesker Park Drive where a utility pole was struck.

During the investigation, the driver told investigators they swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway. The roadway was shut down while crews worked on repairing the utility pole.

Authorities say it’s currently unclear when the road will reopen.

Comments

comments