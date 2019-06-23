Sheriff Department Busts Drug Ring

A Hopkins County man is behind bars after what authorities believe was a large-scale drug run.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s office say, 27-year-old Devin Todd was arrested late Saturday night at the Cross Creek Apartments for numerous drug trafficking.

Authorities say they were given a tip that Todd was trafficking synthetic drugs from the apartment complex. Todd had more than a pound of synthetic marijuana, crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is still on going.

Comments

comments