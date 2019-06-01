Sheriff: 2 Dead in Daviess County Shooting

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says that two people have died after being hit by gunfire at an early morning house party on Crisp Road in the county’s rural eastside.

Authorities say they received a call about a person who had been shot and when officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both individuals were taken to Owensboro Regional Health where they later died from their injuries.

Both of the deceased victims were a 16-year-old and 18-year old. Officers discovered a third victim, a 19-year-old, who remains in stable condition at a local hospital.

The victims were attending a house party before calls to police were made, according to a press release.

The Daviess County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased once their families are notified.

Comments

comments