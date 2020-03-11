Shelters Make Effort to Help Domestic Violence Victims and Their Pets

It can be a terrifying decision for victims of domestic violence.

“Pets are family.”

It can be a matter of life or death.

“Domestic violence is about power and control,” says Kristie Burns, Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

For many victims and their pets, it can be a traumatic experience, especially when a furry friend is involved.

“A lot of victims in domestic violence situations don’t want to leave because of fear of what will happen to their pet,” says Amanda Coburn, Vanderburgh Humane Society. “Many abusers will use the pet as a pawn. They will threaten to harm the pet to manipulate the person.”

Many shelters don’t accept pets, putting some people in a tough position.

But here in the Tri-State, places like the Albion Fellows Bacon Center and the YWCA have partnered with the Humane society ensuring the pets are safe while their owners seek help.

The Humane Society gets around ten to 15 animals a year.

“We provide everything,” says Coburn. “We will provide daily care, food, walks, things like that and get them up-to-date on shots.”

The goal of the Safe Pets program is to alleviate some of the stress of those dealing with violence.

“It eliminates one factor that people are considering and it might make one person decide to leave because they know they don’t need to leave their pet behind,” says Coburn.

At the end of the day officials say they want both people and pets to live a happy, healthy, and safe life.

“We just want to make sure we let the community know that these resources are available for those who are seeking out help,” says Burns.

