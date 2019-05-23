Shelter Warns About Dangers of Abandoning Pets After Hours

Many people try to give animals a second chance at life by surrendering them to Animal Control or a shelter. But it’s important to drop those furry friends off when the shelter is open so they can stay safe.

Although there may be good intentions behind surrendering these animals dropping them off after hours puts them in danger.

Rhodes, a 10-month-old pitbull, was left outside the Daviess County Animal Control before the shelter opened. He was found by officials running the road, which is where he got his name.

“Animals are getting run over they’re disappearing,” says Ashley Thompson, Director of the Daviess County Animal Shelter. “Sometimes we’ll come in, and there will be boxes out on the highway. They’ll have notes in them and say something about taking care of our animals, but there’s no animals in them and we have no idea where they went.”

This is especially dangerous because the front gates to the shelter are along Kentucky Highway 81.

“It’s a very busy highway, especially in the mornings during the week,” says Thompson.

Rhodes was dropped off during that time frame but he’s not the only good boy they’ve found left outside the gate in harm’s way.

“It was a wire crate had a couple of small dogs in it, a bag of dog food and just left it sitting in the highway not even on the side in the grass,” says Thompson.

The shelter’s goal is to keep animals safe and there is no surrender fee.

“Only day that we’re not open is Sunday so there’s really not a reason that you couldn’t bring them when we’re open.”

Rhodes and so many other four-legged friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter need forever homes.

Click here for more information on how to adopt.

Comments

comments