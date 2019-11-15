Sgt. Jason Cullum Leaving EPD for New Position at UE

Sergeant Jason Cullum, the spokesperson for the Evansville Police Department, announced Friday afternoon of his resignation from the police department.

Sgt. Cullum, who has worked with EPD for 21.5 years, said in a statement posted to Facebook that he will be taking over the position of Director of Safety and Security at the University of Evansville.

“It is with a full heart that I am am announcing a new chapter in my life. With the loving support of Shelly Phillips Cullum, I will be leaving the EPD at the end of the year,” he said in the statement.

He says he will officially start his new position at UE on January 6.

Below is his full statement:

For the past 21.5 years, I have had the privileged of being an Evansville Police Officer. For the last 8 years, I have been able to work for an amazing Chief who became my mentor and one of my best friends. As the Public Information Officer, I have been the face and voice of the EPD and I loved every minute of it. The opportunities I have been given by Billy Bolin and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke far exceeded anything I could have imagined. I will always be grateful for their belief in me. Getting to work every day with Philip Smith has been an experience in and of itself. He proved you can learn a lot from someone, regardless of rank or years on the job.

It is with a full heart that I am am announcing a new chapter in my life. With the loving support of Shelly Phillips Cullum, I will be leaving the EPD at the end of the year. Although I am leaving the only job I ever dreamed of as a kid, I am excited for what comes next.

I am happy to announce I will be the new Director of Safety and Security for the University of Evansville! On January 6th, I will be the “new kid” on campus. I look forward to being a part of the campus community and working with the leadership team of Dr. Dana Clayton.

There have been so many people in my life that played a role in my personal and professional development. I can’t thank them enough and I hope they know they I am here because of them. Even though this is a big change, this new role will allow me to continue impacting our youth and paying it forward.

I will always be grateful for my time at the EPD, but the time is right. Now it’s just a matter of learning the school song!

Go Aces!!

