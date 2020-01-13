Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Advocacy Center Receives Grant Funding

A sexual assault and child abuse advocacy center received grant funding Monday. Governor Andy Beshear and Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene awarded a $360,000 Community Development Block Grant to McCracken County for Lotus.

The funding will further Lotus’s efforts in healing and recovery for survivors of sexual assault and child abuse.

Lotus will use the grant to purchase 2.2 acres of land adjacent to their existing facility for the creation of an outdoor preserve.

They will develop green spaces specifically designed to meet the physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of survivors and families to provide enhanced tranquility and therapeutic experiences.

