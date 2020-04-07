Sex Offenders Easier to Track Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tracking sex and violent offenders has gotten easier for local law enforcement

Due to the virus, more people are staying home making it easier for deputies to make unannounced visits.

There are more than 360 registered offenders in the county, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are careful to main social distance and avoid any close contact in order to reduce the risk of exposure.

Sheriff Dave Wedding explained, “We are taking the threat of COVID-19 very seriously and have taken drastic steps to protect all of our residents, personnel, and the inmates at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to enforce any violations of the Sex or Violent Offender Registry found during any of these home verifications.”

To research the sex and violent offender registry in your area, click here.

