Sewer Lining Project to Affect Traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway

A sewer lining project will impact traffic on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to the City of Evansville.

Starting July 31st at 2 a.m. contractors will begin installing a liner in a 54-inch sewer pipe at the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant. As a result, crews will be working with heavy equipment on Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of Waterworks Road.

While construction gets underway, Evansville police will increase patrols along Veterans Memorial Parkway to encourage motorists to slow down.

Weather permitting, the sewer lining project will take approximately four weeks to complete.

Traffic will be down to one lane as crews work to make those repairs.

