Severe Weather Threat Thursday

With our first dose of rainfall exiting this morning, we found ourselves left with grayer and cooler conditions throughout the Tri-State. Believe it or not, today’s high temperature was 60° – granted, that was recorded around 6:00 A.M. this morning – temperatures more or less hovered around the mid 40s during the afternoon. If there’s one silver lining to all of this cloud cover, at least it will keep temperatures from falling into the 30s overnight; we’ll dip to 42° early Wednesday morning.

The combination of cloudy skies and dry conditions will persist into our morning commute, however there is a possibility for an isolated shower or two between 9:00 A.M. and Noon primarily south of the Ohio. Fortunately those few showers will represent the last of the rain chances for the day; expect a high near 59° with mostly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. The warmer weather is expected to stick around for our Thursday as well, but it looks as though it may help fuel our next chances for Severe Weather that evening.

Afternoon highs may peak near 70° come Thursday and while that may sound quite pleasant, an inbound cold front is expected to interact with the added warmth at the surface and produce showers and thunderstorms that evening. As the line advances across the Tri-State between 7:00 P.M. and 1:00 A.M. (timeline subject to change), it’s possible that some of the storms could generate damaging wind gusts and large hail. We’ll continue to keep a very close eye on Thursday forecast and notify you of any changes.

