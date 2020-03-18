Severe Weather Late Thursday Night

After what an active morning across the Tri-State with scattered showers and thunderstorms, things have quieted down nicely this evening. The night ahead will remain tranquil, that is up until about 6:00 A.M. It’s at that point in which a warm front will lift northward across the region ushering another cluster of showers and storms (much like this morning’s) across the Tri-State. That initial burst of rainfall will last up until our lunch hour.

Behind the warm front, a strong southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures to their highest point since October 20th; we’ll tip the scale at 72° Thursday afternoon. That added heat is expected to linger into the evening, fueling further thunderstorm development as a line of storms reaches our southwesternmost counties between 10:00 P.M. and 11:00 P.M. Thursday. Those storms will continue to gain strength as they slowly progress across the Tri-State – some of the cells embedded within the broken line may produce damaging straight-line winds, large hail and even tornadoes. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a “2” and a “3” on the Threat Index.

Current projections indicate that the greatest threat of Severe Weather will occur between 11:00 P.M. and 4:00 A.M. That poses a problem of its own – most of the Tri-State will be asleep as the worst of the storms are passing through (a similar situation to Nashville’s and Central Tennessee’s deadly storms from earlier this month). It’s important to remain Weather aware Thursday night and Friday morning (Set that Weather Radio up or Download the 44News and Weather App).

Stay Safe.

Comments

comments