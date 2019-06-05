Severe Weather impacting Tri-State Wednesday Night

Gibson County officials are warning people to be cautious driving around Princeton, Indiana Wednesday night. Strong storms have been moving through the area, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the region.

Authorities are reporting several trees and power lines are down. They’re asking people to stay away from these lines because they may still be live.

There are also a few road closures across Gibson County.

Broadway is closed at Hall St. because there is a tree blocking the entire road.

Authorities say, if you do not have to travel through Princeton please don’t. Emergency crews and power companies are on scene working to clean up.

