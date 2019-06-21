Severe Threat This Weekend as Heat & Humidity Move In

It was certainly an active Friday afternoon and evening across the Tri-State we saw a bowing line of severe storms move through, packing damaging winds, hail and flash flooding. Believe it or not there is potentially more severe weather to come throughout the weekend. Temperatures will fall to around 70 Friday night as another wave of showers and storms is expected to move in through daybreak Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a 2 out of 5 risk. Main threats look to be damaging winds in excess of 60MPH, large hail and flash flooding. One round of storms is expected through the morning, with another round potentially late afternoon – evening.

You will notice an increase in the humidity throughout the afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 80s. The heat continues into Sunday as highs will push to around 90, so it will be a steamy day to say the least with heat indices between 95 – 100 degrees. More scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon – evening. Some of those could pack damaging winds and large hail. SPC has a 1 out of 5 risk in place.

With ShrinersFest taking place through the weekend and the Air Show slated for both afternoons pay close attention to the forecasts. It won’t be a washout of a weekend but there will be rounds of storms moving through. Remain weather aware!

Once we get past showers & storm chances Monday it appears we may put together a few consecutive days without any rainfall. As temperatures gradually rise into the upper 80s to around 90 mid to late week.

