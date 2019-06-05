Severe Storms Possible Through the Evening

The quick hitting showers and storms that passed through early Wednesday morning didn’t cool us down. If anything they just enhanced the humid and muggy conditions across the area. That will be the theme through Wednesday afternoon, hot and humid, highs pushing 90, heat indicies in the mid to upper 90s. As a cold front drops down into the region later this evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely to fire up with the potential of severe thunderstorms.

This hot and humid airmass will help fuel those potential thunderstorms later on today. As a cold front pushes towards the Tri-State a few pop-up thunderstorms are possible after 6PM. A cluster or line of thunderstorms will develop on the leading edge of the cold front and move north to south late this evening through the overnight.

Storms should arrive in our northern most counties between 9PM & 10PM.

By Midnight storms should be arriving into the River City and along the Ohio River pushing into Kentucky.

The cluster of storms should continue migrating southward into our southern most counties by 2AM-3AM.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 3 out of 5 risk of severe storms for our northern most counties, a 2 out of 5 risk over most of the Tri-State. Primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, isolated tornadic rotation can’t be ruled out but damaging winds will likely be the primary threat. Will have to monitor the intensity of these storms as they move through, most model guidances tend to weaken the area of thunderstorms as it moves through. Be sure to remain weather aware!

Unfortunately our unsettled weather pattern remains intact through the weekend. With scattered showers and thunderstorms chance each day. Good news most of the latest model runs are pushing the moisture further south and east of the Tri-State as we head into Thursday and Friday. Still have to watch how far north the tropical moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico gets. The possibility of rainfall does linger into the start of next week. Throughout this stretch some areas can pick up 2-3″ of rainfall through Sunday. Less humid and dry conditions are likely by Tuesday.

Comments

comments