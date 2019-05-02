Severe Storm Threat Shifts East, Flooding Possible

It was a foggy and stormy morning throughout most of the Tri-State, no severe weather is expected through midday. We have picked up to nearly 2″ of rain across SE Illinois. As far as our severe weather threat the Storm Prediction Center has shift the “Slight” risk of severe storms for mainly eastern reaches of the Tri-State. There is no longer a threat for severe storms across SE Illinois but a flash flooding threat does exist due to persistent rainfall.



More thunderstorms are likely to develop throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Should a severe storm occur, the primary impacts look to be damaging winds, but large hail and tornadoes can’t be ruled out. So it’s important to remain weather aware.

Temperatures will rise into the 70s across SE parts of the Tri-State to upper 60s/low 70s in NE parts of the area were steadier rainfall is likely.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7AM Friday for our Illinois counties where up to 3″ of rain is possible.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the overnight before tapering off by daybreak Friday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, drier conditions and temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s. A few showers will move in by Friday evening as a low pressure system creeps up from the southwest. That low will bring periods of rain and cooler temperatures Saturday. So the Kentucky Derby looking damp and rainy.

