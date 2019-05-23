Severe Storm Threat, Heat & Humidity Here to Stay

Well aside from the brief tornado warning in Richland and Lawrence counties this morning, most of the area as seen quiet and muggy conditions. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity has been across the northern periphery of the Tri-State. Will stay mainly dry under partly sunny skies and humid conditions through much of the day before we see the potential of scattered thunderstorm development. Temperatures will get into the upper 80s and dew points will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Watching for the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through the early evening hours. Mainly between about 3PM – 8PM, we could be dealing with strong to severe storms with damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “Marginal” risk of severe storms for most of the Tri-State. The other concern is flash flooding especially for our northern counties where storms have trained early this morning. The ground is saturated in those areas and if we do see slow moving thunderstorms development, flash flooding is likely in those areas.

Aside from the severe threat this afternoon – evening, the story is going to be the continued heat and humidity building into the area through the weekend. After another muggy night in the low 70s, we will likely see temperatures rise into the low 90s Friday afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Yes it’s been a while since we’ve talked “heat indices.”

The hot dry weather will continue through Saturday, Sunday afternoon scattered thunderstorms are possible especially in the northern half of the area. For folks going up to Indianapolis for the Indy 500, looking a warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers and storms likely. Memorial Day will feature temperatures around 90 and the treat of isolated storms.

