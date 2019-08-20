Several Streets to Close for Painting and Striping

Several streets in downtown Henderson will be closed for the painting and striping of parking spaces. Starting on August 25th, the work will begin at 6 a.m. and will be finished sometime around 2 p.m.

Streets will be closed while each block is painted and will be reopened once the paint has dried. Please be aware to expect street closures in various places throughout the morning and early afternoon

The blocks that contain churches will be painted first to help prevent any street closures from interfering with Sunday services. Public Works Traffic Control requests that all cars be removed from public parking on streets in the Central Business District.

Also, Traffic Control will begin re-painting numbers on parking spaces and curbs on Aug. 21st.

No streets will be closed for this task, but please be aware that there will be workers in the roadway.

Courtesy of the City of Henderson

