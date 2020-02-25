Several Sebree Schools and Business Shutdown Due Water Issues

It was no easy day for Sebree city officials dealing with a series of water issues that left the elementary school high and dry.

Leaving crews from both Henderson Water Utility and the City of Sebree on opposite ends of the city are working throughout the day to get the pipes back in order.

Still, Sebree elementary students and staff weren’t the only ones affected. Webster County Emergency Management says the entire city of Sebree was left without water.

Fortunately, the water and classes are expected to get back to normal soon but for those trying to use the now flowing water

City manager Emery Thomas says, “The water’s gonna look a little milky-looking. That’s just due to the air that’s in the line. We’re still under a boil water advisory. It’ll probably take at least 24 hours or a little longer.”

In the meantime, kids and their caretakers are enjoying some quality time together.

