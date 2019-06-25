Several Massage Parlors in Evansville Accused of Soliciting Sexual Favors

Several massage parlors in Evansville are accused of soliciting sexual favors to customers for tips.

The Evansville Police Department VIPER unit received information that several parlors were issuing massages for a specific rate and adding inappropriate sexual favors for additional payments.

According to a press release, VIPER unit ran surveillance on six parlors: First Ave Massage and Spa, Asian Massage, Beijing Spa, Lilac Massage, Royal Spa, and Sunrise Spa.

According to police, 90 percent of all male customers admitted that they paid $60 for an hour long massage and an additional $40 for a sexual act of some sort.

One detective says he was propositioned and touched inappropriately after offering the additional $40. The female was cited and the business, Asian Massage, was warned.

Detectives found no evidence that the involved females were victims of human trafficking.

Evansville police say the parlors will be monitored and if any violations are detected, citations will be issued.

VIPER Sgt. Todd Mattingly released the following statement:

Our current plan of action is to periodically monitor each of the above parlors and issue citations and city ordinances for employers and employees without massage licenses in the State of Indiana (Indiana Code 25-21.8-7-1 {CM} and EMC 5.50.110). Finally, if a massage therapy clinic does employ persons who are not licensed, the Safety Board will seek to suspend/revoke the massage therapy clinic license. This may only be done after conducting a public hearing on the matter.

