Several Hospital Workers in Jasper Test Positive for COVID-19

Several employees at the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidance for the diagnosis of a health care worker and is taking several steps, including appropriate work restrictions for the worker and conducting a contact investigation.

“Accordingly, we are identifying and contacting pati…ents and coworkers who potentially are at risk and are providing them with guidance on appropriate next steps,” the statement reads.

The hospital says additional screening is already in place for all staff and visitors. In addition, all employees working in patient care areas are masked and employees in non-patient care areas are masked when they are within six feet of another individual.

Comments

comments