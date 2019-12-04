Several Businesses in Downtown Huntingburg to Host Ribbon Cuttings December 6th

Several businesses in downtown Huntingburg will have a day to celebrate on Friday.

Huntingburg Chambers of Commerce and City of Huntingburg will hold 7 ribbon-cutting celebrations on December 6th. The seven businesses have opened along 4th Street in downtown Huntingburg during major street improvement projects since 2018. The projects of renovations include the Market Street Park and 4th Street Heritage Trail.

“Over the past two years, businesses in our downtown have shown tremendous trust, dedication, and resiliency during the construction of two major Stellar projects with both Market Street Park and the 4th Street Heritage Trail,” said Huntingburg Mayor Denny Spinner.

According to a press release, the schedule for ribbon cuttings include:

10:30am – Bean to Sprout 314 E. 4th St. – Opened April 2019

10:45am – Key Associates 314 N. Main St. – Opened August 2019

11am – Firefly Boutique 401 E. 4th St. – Opened November 2019

11:15am – Kim’s Koffee 410 E. 4th St. – Opened October 2019

11:30am – Ella & Ivy Home 412 E. 4th St. Opened November 2019

11:45am – Linda’s Nails 404 E. 4th St. – Opened November 2019

12pm – The Rugged Foot 425 E. 4th St. – Opened 2018

In addition, there will be an official opening for Offset Promotions on Monday, December 9th. The business is located at 408 East 4th Street and will start at 4:30 pm.

“The investments these new businesses are making, further demonstrate the commitment show by their neighbors, and each of them bring a unique and valued presence to our community,” said Mayor Spinner.

