Indiana
Several Bills Crossed the Finished Line With Governor’s Signature
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed 25 bills Wednesday into law. Here are some of the bills that will go into effect in Indiana:
- SEA 002: Provides that a school’s or school corp performance assigned by the state board of education for the 18-19 school year may not be lower than the school’s or school corp catagory.
- SEA 181: Survivors’ benefits. Provides that a participant in the state excise police, gaming agent, gaming control officer, and conservation enforcement officers’ retirement plan (EG&C plan) who dies after January 31, 2018, is not required to have a minimum number of years of creditable service in the EG&C plan at the time of the participant’s death in order for the participant’s nominated survivor to be entitled to receive survivors’ benefits.
- SEA 255: Insulin Drugs: Repeals a provision that requires an individual to possess a prescription to purchase an insulin drug.
- HEA 1129: Infant Screening: Requires every infant to be screened for Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) at the earliest feasible time.
- HEA 1143: Device implantation as a condition of employment. Prohibits an employer from requiring a candidate or an employee to have a device implanted or otherwise incorporated into the candidate’s or employee’s body as a condition of employment.
- HEA 1189: Prohibits the use of Class B firefighting foam containing an intentionally added PFAS chemical