Seventh Coronavirus Death Confirmed at Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh

Two more residents of Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh passed away on Monday, marking seven total deaths of residents of the facility who had the coronavirus.

According to Warrick County Coronor Sarah Seaton, a 66-year-old female resident passed away Monday evening, and a 90-year-old female resident passed away Monday night.

Previously, two residents of the facility passed on April 9, with a third resident passing on April 13.

A fourth resident of the facility passed on April 18, with the fifth, sixth and seventh, passing away on Monday, April 20.

Related Article:

Comments

comments