Seven Indiana Airports Awarded $2.26M by U.S. Department of Transportation

United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $2.26 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to seven Indiana airports.

This investment comes as part of a $520.5 million national investment in America’s airports.

“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

With this announcement, the Trump Administration has invested a total of $11.42 billion in more than 2,000 American airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

The grants to airports in Indiana include the following awards:

$64,447 to Putnam County Regional Airport in Greencastle for apron reconstruction.

$300,000 to Logansport/Cass County Airport to update the Airport Master Plan.

$150,000 to Marion Municipal Airport to modify a snow removal equipment building.

$374,738 to Peru Municipal Airport for runway lighting work.

$423,045 to Richmond Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$573,000 to Wabash Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

$373,950 to Arens Field in Winamac for runway lighting work.

Aviation is an important part of growth. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. civil aviation supports more than 5% of U.S. gross domestic product; $1.6 trillion in economic activity; and nearly 11 million jobs.

“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”

