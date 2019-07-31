Settlement Reached Over Price Gouging During Hurricane Katrina

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has taken legal action against two gas stations that he says overcharged customers after Hurricane Katrina.

According to Beshear, Marathon Petroleum Company and Speedway LLC violated Kentucky’s Consumer Protection Act by engaging in price gouging in the wholesale and retail sale of gasoline in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and that MPC engaged in wholesale price gouging following a 2011 flood event.

Under the settlement, MPC and Speedway will have to pay $22,500,000. Half of the agreed payment is due within 20 days of the settlement. The remainder will be paid in two equal installments.

“This settlement was 12 years in the making and I am proud to finally see its conclusion,” said Beshear. “Since taking office, I have worked to protect Kentuckians and I am pleased by the resolution in this matter.”

In the settlement, MPC and Speedway make no admission of wrongdoing or liability. A trial in the case was set to begin in Franklin Circuit Court on August 19.

