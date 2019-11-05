Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic Coming to Evansville in 2020

Sesame Street Live! is coming to the Old National Events Plaza in 2020. Characters like Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover and many more will come to life at the Make Your Magic show on March 24th and 25th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12th at 10 a.m. for all three shows. March 24th, 2020 at 6 p.m. and March 25th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 pm!

Get your tickets at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office located at 715 Locust Street with convenient 1-hour parking just outside of the box office entrance and at Ticketmaster.

Comments

comments