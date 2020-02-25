Serve the Children at 28th Annual Riley Walk

Stories, face painting, Star Wars characters and more…sound like fun?

It will be, and Joann stopped by with everything we need to know before we go…

We’re talking about the 28th Annual Riley Walk…and there is so much more to this than just walking, but first let’s talk a little bit about what this walk does to benefit our area.



8 local Kiwanis clubs (Evansville Downtown, Green River, Northside, and Westside; Historic Newburgh; Mt. Vernon; New Harmony and Poseyville) organize the Walk, along with Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Services.

The Kiwanis motto is ‘serving the children of the world’.

This is the 27th year for the Walk. Previous Walks have raised over $440,000.

This year’s walk is packed full of not only giving, but fun!

The 9:00 to 10:00 program includes: Riley family stories; Kiwanis information; 501st Legion Star Wars characters; Hadi Shrine clowns doing face painting and balloon animals; costumed Disney characters, the Old Dam Band; and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The Walk begins at 10:00 and is 1 – mile long: one lap inside Eastland Mall

You now have your Saturday plans, the 28th Annual Riley Walk!

The celebration kicks off at 9 am at Eastland Mall, with the walk beginning at 10.

It’s only $25 to show your support, and get a t-shirt.

There will be face painting, live music, and characters from Star Wars and Disney for some sweet snaps!

Find a link to register here.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments