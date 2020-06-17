Henderson CountyKentucky
Serious Crash in Henderson at US 41 and Smith Staples Rd
Henderson Police are advising of a “serious accident” on U.S. Hwy 41 S. and Smith Staples Rd.
The Henderson Police Department posted a Facebook update on Wednesday just after 8:00 a.m., advising the public of the crash.
HPD says to expect traffic delays in the area for a few hours.
44News has a crew on the way to the scene of the accident.
Stay with 44News on-air and online as we update this developing story.
