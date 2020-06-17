Serious Crash in Henderson at US 41 and Smith Staples Rd

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Henderson Police are advising of a “serious accident” on U.S. Hwy 41 S. and Smith Staples Rd.

The Henderson Police Department posted a Facebook update on Wednesday just after 8:00 a.m., advising the public of the crash.

HPD says to expect traffic delays in the area for a few hours.

44News has a crew on the way to the scene of the accident.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we update this developing story.

More Henderson County News

Download the 44News Mobile App for the latest breaking news and weather alerts

Comments

comments