Series of Evansville Shootings Wednesday Night Injures One Person and Damages Properties

A series of shootings late Wednesday night in Evansville left one person injured and damaged several properties in the area.

Evansville Police responded to the 200 block of North Rotherwood Ave near East Franklin St after 9:30 pm.

Folks living in a apartment complex said a number of shots came from the outside. One victim said that a bullet went through an exterior wall and right over their head.

An hour later, EPD officers heard a “volley of shots” fired from the 400 block of Adams St. When officers arrived to the area, they found a house was struck several times with bullets, as well as nearby cars.

Just before midnight, EPD responded to a third call in the 1700 block of East Michigan St an apartment complex. Officers located a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several apartments were found with bullet holes.

EPD continues to investigate. There are no arrests at this time.

