September Is National Preparedness Month

September marks the start of National Disaster Preparedness Month. After the events of 9/11, NPM was created in an effort to encourage citizens to plan for emergencies in their homes, business, and schools.

The following ten steps of Prepared, Not Scared. Be Ready for Disasters can encourage households, businesses, and organizations to prepare for emergencies during National Preparedness Month by taking the following actions:

Assemble a Go Bag with supplies in case of an emergency.

Prepare digital forms of important documents for an emergency.

Have extra supplies in case of an emergency.

Download the FEMA app (https://www.fema.gov/mobile-app) to provide emergency information at your fingertips.

Have an alternative power source for devices during emergencies.

Set up an In Case of Emergency (ICE) emergency contact in your cell phone.

Choose an emergency contact when out-of-town.

Find a local, pet-friendly evacuation center.

Update your social media to tell loved ones you are safe during an emergency.

Remember that in an emergency – text and don’t call. Phone lines will be backed up with calls reporting important information. To let your loved ones know you are safe, send them a text message instead.

For more information about preparing for and responding to emergencies, click here.

Comments

comments